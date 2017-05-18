Chicago Named Best Restaurant City in America: Report

Chicago may be known for deep dish pizza, hot dogs and Italian beef, but the city's food scene has so much more to offer. In fact, the Second City has now been dubbed the best restaurant city in America by Conde Nast Traveler. In naming Chicago the best of the best when it comes to dining options, the publication reports Chicago chefs are some of the "most creative." It also cited the James Beard Awards, which were moved to Chicago in 2015. "You can build an entire weekend out of cheap eats, you can go full tilt, or you can do a little of each," editors wrote. Here are the 19 restaurants cited as the best in the city, according to the report.