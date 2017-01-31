Best Places to Buy a Home in Chicago and the Suburbs: Report

House hunters in the Chicago area might end up overwhelmed by the choices (and the prices), but a new report naming the best neighborhoods and suburbs to buy a home in 2017 should help narrow down the list.

Crain’s Chicago Business evaluated data from 77 Chicago neighborhoods and 200 suburbs, included school quality, crime levels, traffic and home prices.

According to the report, the best neighborhoods to buy a home in Chicago include, Hyde Park, Forest Glen, Mount Greenwood, Uptown, Edgewater, Norwood Park, Garfield Ridge and Jefferson Park.

As for suburbs, the top ones on the list include Hinsdale, Elmhurst, Oak Park and Lake Bluff, Riverside, Buffalo Grove, Wilmette, Palos Hills, Bolingbrook and Skokie.

The report noted that city neighborhoods did not compete with suburbs, and suburbs only competed with other suburbs.

The Crain's report follows an earlier report from real estate site Redfin, which named the hottest neighborhoods to buy a home in the Chicago area for 2017.

That list named Chicago's Woodlawn and Belmont Gardens neighborhoods, as well as downtown Oak Lawn.