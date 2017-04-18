Naperville has been named to be the second-best place to live in the country, according to a new report.

The website Niche unveiled its annual “Best Cities to Live in America” for 2017, and western suburban Naperville came in the No. 2 spot.

Niche analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau, FBI, Bureau of Labor Statistics and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to compile the ranking.

The “Best Cities to Live” list was based on crime, public schools, cost of living, job opportunities, and local amenities, Niche said.

Naperville got an A+ for both its public schools and for being a good city to raise families, according to the ranking.

Ann Arbor, Michigan came in the top spot. Below are the top 10 “Best Cities to Live in America” for 2017, as reported by Niche:

Ann Arbor, Michigan Naperville, Illinois Arlington, Virginia Columbia, Maryland Berkeley, California The Woodlands, Texas Plano, Texas Overland Park, Kansas Boulder, Colorado Irvine, California

See the full list here.