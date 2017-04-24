Ben Harper, Twin Peaks to Perform at Taste of Chicago

The Taste of Chicago has announced that Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals will play at the Petrillo Music Shell this summer.

The performance, slated for July 7, will also feature Chicago rock band Twin Peaks as the opener, officials revealed.

The festival's full lineup has not yet been announced.

This year’s Taste of Chicago is scheduled to take place July 5-9 in Grant Park. Last year, an estimated 1.4 million people attended the iconic foodie fest in downtown Chicago.