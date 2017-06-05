Children and adults have stopped by Paulina and Rosehill to snap photos with the decorative cows. But now one of the beloved bovines is missing--leaving neighbors utterly disappointed. Trina Orlando reports.

For nearly eight years two cow statues have been bringing smiles to the Edgewater neighborhood on Chicago’s North Side.

Children and adults have stopped by Paulina and Rosehill to snap photos with the decorative cows. But now one of the beloved bovines is missing--leaving neighbors udderly disappointed.

Becky Olson brings her daughter to visit the cows almost every day.

“It was so sad and she said, ‘we have to go find it,’” Becky Olson said of her daughter’s reaction. “It's just sad because she's really grown up with these cows and they've been for all these little milestones in life a part of it.

The smaller of the two cows weighs about 50 pounds and disappeared sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning, says their owner Steve Satek.

“[I was] kind of shocked when it first happened, then went over and saw the chains were broken,” Satek told NBC 5.

Satek said he purchased the cows at an estate sale in Michigan and most recently kept them outside of his home for all to enjoy.

“People are just disappointed in humanity that somebody would actually do this because they're such a positive influence to the neighborhood,” he said. “To not have them there anymore, it's a sad thing.”

Satek posted signs around the neighborhood and outrage quickly grew.

“This is unreal to have cows stolen,” said neighbor Fred Williams.

Now, Satek is beefing up the search by offering a $100 for his cow's safe return.

“Just please bring back our baby—it's more than just having a material thing in yard,” he said. “It's actually kind of a fun thing for families and kids in the neighborhood.”

Satek says he doesn’t know why anyone would want to take the cow.