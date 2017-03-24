Bears Announce Signing of Quarterback Mark Sanchez

uarterback Mark Sanchez #6 of the Dallas Cowboys attends the 2017 Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual between the USC Trojans and the Penn State Nittany Lions at the Rose Bowl on January 2, 2017 in Pasadena, California.

The Chicago Bears have signed veteran quarterback Mark Sanchez to a one-year contract, the team announced Friday.

Sanchez has appeared in 77 games, with 72 starts, over the eight seasons of his NFL career.

He was selected by the New York Jets with the fifth overall pick in the 2009 draft out of the University of Southern California and was named starting quarterback before the start of his rookie season.

After four seasons with the Jets, Sanchez was placed on injured reserve in 2013 after suffering a shoulder injury during the preseason. He then signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015, where he played sparingly until he was traded to the Denver Broncos on March 11, 2016, Bears senior writer Larry Mayer reports.

Sanchez is the third quarterback on the Bears roster. He joins Mike Glennon and Connor Shaw. Glennon, who spent the last four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will make around $18.5 million in guaranteed money over the life of his contract with the Bears. About $16 million of that money comes in the first year, giving the Bears an easy exit out of the deal if he doesn’t live up to the paycheck.