Bears Sign Prince Amukamara to 1-Year Contract: Report

After striking out on a trio of high-profile cornerbacks Thursday, the Chicago Bears finally struck paydirt on Friday as they inked former Jacksonville Jaguars corner Prince Amukamara to a one-year deal.

The deal, first reported by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, comes a day after the Bears struck out on Stephon Gilmore, AJ Bouye, and Logan Ryan in the opening day of NFL free agency.

Amukamara, a first round pick of the New York Giants in 2011, played in 14 games for the Jaguars last season, registering six passes defended and zero interceptions in Jacksonville’s secondary.

With the Bears, the team will be hoping to capitalize on his size and quickness as they attempt to bolster their outside cornerback play. With Tracy Porter and Kyle Fuller both missing time last season, the Bears’ secondary was ravaged by opposing offenses, and Amukamara will hope to turn that trend around as he joins the team.

Unfortunately for the Bears, Amukamara is also injury prone. He has only played in all 16 games during one season in his career, having missed a total of 18 games over the past five seasons in New York and Jacksonville.