The Chicago Bears made another depth signing official on Wednesday, as they inked defensive end C.J. Wilson to a one-year contract.

Wilson, who signed with the Bears during the 2016 season, appeared in six games, racking up 13 total tackles and a sack during those contests. He also started one game for the Bears as they went through a slew of injuries on their defensive line.

Originally selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2010 NFL Draft, Wilson appeared in 50 total games for the Packers before moving on to join the Oakland Raiders and Detroit Lions.

In 84 career games, Wilson has seven and a half sacks, 86 solo tackles and 37 assisted tackles, and he also has a fumble recovery and a pass defended in those contests. He has started a total of 20 NFL games, including 11 with the Packers and eight with the Raiders.

With his contract done, Wilson is likely going to be competing for a back-up spot with the Bears, as he can play both nose tackle and defensive end. Other players like Akiem Hicks and Eddie Goldman will still be ahead of him on the depth chart, but he’ll be competing with others like Will Sutton, Ego Ferguson, and Jonathan Bullard for snaps in the coming season.