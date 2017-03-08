Bears Miss Out on Ricky Wagner: Reports

The Chicago Bears were hoping to upgrade their right tackle position in free agency, but one of their top targets is heading to one of the team’s biggest rivals.

According to multiple reports, former Baltimore Ravens tackle Ricky Wagner has agreed in principle on a contract with the Detroit Lions. Wagner, who is widely regarded as the top right tackle on the market, will make at least $9 million per season with the new deal, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

After Wagner was released by the Ravens, the Bears showed immediate interest, according to a report from the Sporting News. With the middle of their offensive line already locked down with Josh Sitton, Cody Whitehair, and Kyle Long, the team has turned its attention to potentially upgrading the tackle positions, but Wagner coming off the board will set that search back a bit.

That search takes on a bit of urgency with the new league year starting, as the Bears will owe Bobby Massie a $1 million contract bonus if he is still on the roster on Saturday, according to Bear Report’s Aaron Leming. Massie started 15 games for the Bears last season in his first year with the team.

If the Bears continue to search for a tackle, they could take one that was on Detroit’s roster last season. With Wagner reportedly off the board, Riley Reiff could potentially pop up on Chicago’s radar, and with his experience at both left and right tackle, he could be an intriguing piece to watch for when the new league year begins.