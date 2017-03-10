The Chicago Bears were pretty quiet on the first day of free agency, but they’ve made three of their signings official on Friday as Quintin Demps, Mike Glennon and Dion Sims have all officially agreed to deals with the team.

All three players have inked three-year contracts with the Bears, according to the team. Financial terms were not disclosed, but various reports have pegged the guaranteed money on each of the players involved.

The Bears also made the free agent contract for wide receiver Markus Wheaton official, inking him to a two-year contract.

Glennon, who has spent the last four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will make around $18.5 million in guaranteed money over the life of his contract. $16 million of that money comes in the first year, giving the Bears an easy exit out of the deal if he doesn’t live up to the paycheck.

Demps, a safety who will turn 32 years old before the start of the regular season, will make $13.5 million over the three years of his contract, but not all of that money will be guaranteed. He had six interceptions for the Texans a season ago, a career high, and will be looking to shore up a shaky Bears secondary.

As for Sims, the tight end played the first few seasons of his career with the Miami Dolphins, spending four seasons on South Beach. He racked up 74 receptions for 699 yards and eight touchdowns during his time with the Dolphins, and he was rewarded with a contract that will pay him a guaranteed $10 million over three years.

All three players will be introduced to the media at Halas Hall on Friday afternoon, according to a release by the Bears.