Beach Hazards Statement Warns of Life-Threatening Waves in Chicago Area: NWS
Beach Hazards Statement Warns of Life-Threatening Waves in Chicago Area: NWS

The alert forecasts wave heights up to 7 feet with strong rip currents and structural currents

    Brant Miller has the latest forecast Thursday and headed toward the weekend.

    A Beach Hazards Statement has been issued for Chicago and its surrounding lakefront suburbs Thursday warning of life-threatening waves and currents.

    The alert forecasts wave heights up to 7 feet with strong rip currents and structural currents.

    “People visiting the beaches should stay out of the water,” according to the National Weather Service.

    Chicago’s 2017 beach season begins Friday and continues through Sept. 4.

    According to the Chicago Park District, Fargo Beach was under swim ban Thursday morning.

    Wind gusts of up to 25 mph were forecast Thursday, making for a breezy and mild afternoon as temps rise into the mid-60s for most areas, but cooler along the lakefront.

    Conditions continue to warm heading into Memorial Day weekend, with scattered showers and isolated storms possible across the long holiday weekend. Temperatures are forecast to rise into the 70s Friday, where they will likely stay through Monday.

