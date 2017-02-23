Baby Who Survived Mother's Shooting Five Months Ago Dies | NBC Chicago
Baby Who Survived Mother's Shooting Five Months Ago Dies

    A baby who was born prematurely after the shooting that claimed her mother’s life five months ago died Thursday night. Natalie Martinez reports.

     

    The child, named Miracle, suffered brain damage after her mother, Parasha Beard, was fatally shot in the 8700 block of South Marquette Avenue last September.

    Miracle struggled all her life.

    About three weeks ago, family says, she got sick and needed machines to help her breath.

    “She had caught pneumonia, then caught a cold and it’s like she’s fighting for her life,” Crystal Jones, Miracle’s grandmother said Thursday. “I’m not gonna let her suffer no more.”

    Miracle was taken off life support about 6 p.m. and died shortly after, family said.

    “I’m hurt right now,” Jones said.

    Her family continues to ask for justice.

    “We need to hurry up and catch this guy before he hurts somebody else,” said Sherita Jones, Parasha’s aunt.

    No one was in custody or charged in relation to Beard's death.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 46 minutes ago

