BCBG is selling more than just the last of its designer clothes at Chicago-area stores, the retailer is also putting a sale tag on its décor as well.

Everything from fixtures to furniture and equipment was made available at a discounted price in addition to clothing beginning Sunday.

"As part of our effort to realign BCBG, we made the difficult decision to reduce the total number of our retail stores," interim Acting Chief Executive Officer Marty Staff, said in a statement. "For our more than 300 continuing retail and partner shops, BCBG is focused on the future by investing in our partner relationships, driving sales in our remaining stores, exploring licensing and wholesale opportunities, and expanding our digital reach."

The stores closing in Illinois include:

1650 Premium Outlets Blvd. Aurora IL 60502

2140 North Halsted Chicago IL 60614

1714 N. Damen Avenue Chicago IL 60647

853 West Armitage Chicago IL 60614

113 E. Oak Street Chicago IL 60611

1136 Northbrook Court Northbrook IL 60062

5220 Fashion Outlet Way Rosemont IL 60018

4999 Old Orchard Center Skokie IL 60077

The news follows the retailer's announcement that it filed a voluntary petition for Chapter 11 bankruptcy late last month.