Authorities Investigating Death in Bartlett Home

Authorities were investigating a death Wednesday in a single family residence in suburban Bartlett, police confirmed.

Bartlett police officers responded to a home in the 200 block of Lido Trail where the death occurred, police said.

Police and the Major Case Assistance Team are “investigating the facts and evidence surrounding the death,” police said in a press release.

Police vehicles were parked outside of the home and an officer could be seen sitting on a char on the front porch. Red crime scene tape sealed off an open garage with two black cars parked inside.

No other details were immediately available.