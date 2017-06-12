NOTE: NBC's Sky 5 chopper is headed to the scene. Watch live above.

At least 8 people, including children, were taken to area hospitals after a school bus and motorcycle collided on Chicago's South Side Monday morning, officials said.

Multiple ambulances were called to the scene of the crash, which took place just before 7 a.m. near 109th Street and South Michigan Avenue.

In total, authorities said eight people were taken to area hospitals, including three adults and five children. One person was listed in serious condition, officials said.

Police, citing preliminary information, said the driver of the motorcycle was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center.



Road closures included 109th Street shut down from Michigan to Wabash Avenues.

Check back for details on this developing story.







