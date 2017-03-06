Police announced Monday that an arrest warrant has been issued in a suburban lawyer's killing, more than three months after his body was found strangled in a Northbrook office building.

The warrant for first-degree murder was issued for 50-year-old John G. Panaligan, of Aurora in connection with the death of Jigar Patel, according to Northbrook police.

Patel, 36, was found dead in his office around 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 7 in the 13400 block of Shermer Road, authorities said. An autopsy determined he died from strangulation and his death was ruled a homicide, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Police said Monday Patel was the attorney suing a health care business owned by Panaligan called Vital Home Healthcare.

Patel's killing is believed to be an isolated incident and authorities said there was no threat to the community. The Northbrook department is working with U.S. Marshals to locate Panaligan.

The warrant is the latest update in the case after police released surveillance images to the public, showing a man in a tan trench coat, with a black hat and possibly a surgical mask covering his face in the office building the same day Patel's body was discovered. The man is also seen walking with a cane.

Photo credit: Northbrook Police

Tenants in the suburban office building told the Chicago Tribune the man “definitely knew what he was doing” and managed to keep his face from being captured on security cameras throughout the building. The tenants said they believed Patel was expecting to meet with a new client that afternoon, and others who would normally be in the building during that time happened to be out of the office the afternoon he died.

Ralph Cram, of Envoy Leasing Partners, told the publication “the guy picked the perfect time to come in.”

Northbrook Police and the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force are investigating the homicide.

Anyone with information on the homicide should call Northbrook police at (847) 564-2060.