Armed robbers are targeting people sitting in their cars in Chicago’s Uptown neighborhood on the city’s North Side, police said Wednesday.

Police said the first armed robbery happened at 1:45 p.m. on Feb. 28 in the 4800 block of North Magnolia Street. The second occurred Tuesday at 1:40 a.m. on the 5700 block of North Clark Street, police said.

In both incidents, police say, the suspects approached their victims as they sat in cars.

Police say those suspects robbed all of their victims at gunpoint and then fled the scene.

Chicago police are encouraging people not to sit in their cars for long periods of time and if they notice anything suspicious to call 911.