Armed Robbers Targeting People Sitting in Cars on North Side: CPD | NBC Chicago
logo_chicago_2x

Armed Robbers Targeting People Sitting in Cars on North Side: CPD

By Christian Farr

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Armed robbers are targeting people sitting in their cars in Chicago’s Uptown neighborhood on the city’s North Side, police said Wednesday.

    Police said the first armed robbery happened at 1:45 p.m. on Feb. 28 in the 4800 block of North Magnolia Street. The second occurred Tuesday at 1:40 a.m. on the 5700 block of North Clark Street, police said.

    In both incidents, police say, the suspects approached their victims as they sat in cars.

    Police say those suspects robbed all of their victims at gunpoint and then fled the scene.

    Chicago police are encouraging people not to sit in their cars for long periods of time and if they notice anything suspicious to call 911.

    Published 11 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC Chicago anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices