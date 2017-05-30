An apparently intoxicated passenger who boarded a Southwest Airlines flight to Chicago was removed from the plane after becoming “unruly,” the airline said.

The passenger was asked to deplane Flight 3630 from Las Vegas McCarran International Airport to Chicago’s Midway Airport on Memorial Day just before it was scheduled to depart.

“The Passenger became unruly and our Employees utilized their training to manage the situation until local law enforcement could assist with removing the passenger from the flight,” a statement from the airline read. “Southwest Airlines has robust training programs and procedures to ensure Employees are cognizant of both the regulatory requirements and Safety concerns surrounding unruly passengers. Our Employees are trained to deny boarding to Passengers who appear to be intoxicated, as well as to address Passengers who become unruly and/or create a disturbance in flight. Our number one priority is the Safety and Security of our Customers and Employees.”

Further information on what happened wasn’t immediately available.