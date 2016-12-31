Test Your Chicago Knowledge With This Chi-Town Rising Quiz

Feel like testing your Chi-Town Rising knowledge this New Year's Eve?

We asked partygoers the following questions (scroll down for answers):

1. Think you know about Chicago? Which of the statements below are true?

a. The name “Chi-Town Rising” was Rahm Emanuel’s campaign slogan.

b. “Chi-Town Rising” dates back to 19th century Chicago.

c. The “Chi-Town Rising” star was inspired by the second star on the Chicago flag.

2. Think you know about Chicago? Which of the statements below are true?

a. The “Chi-Town Rising” star weighs 12,000 pounds and stands at 70 feet and 6 inches tall

b. The star represents the Great Chicago Fire of 1871

c. This year’s star includes shards from the Times Square ball, to bring the towns together

Here is the answer key for the Chi-Town Rising quiz. The answers are bolded below.

1. b,c

2. a,b