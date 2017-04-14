Another Wild Flying Turkey Collides With Indiana Driver

For the third time in the last month, police say a wild turkey has collided with a vehicle in Indiana.

Danville police said a woman was driving in the 1700 block of West US Highway 36 when an "unsuspecting guest" came through the front windshield of her 2007 Chevy Tahoe.

The large turkey was trying to fly across the highway when it collided with the vehicle, which was traveling at about 55 mph.

The driver was treated for minor injuries from flying glass and debris. The turkey did not survive.

"We'd like to give you some tips on how to avoid something like this, but we've got nothing..." the department posted on Facebook.

The collision is the latest in a series of similar incidents in Indiana.

Indiana State Police reported another collision late last month after a state trooper had a turkey fly into her windshield.

Police were already warning drivers in northwest Indiana after a wild turkey had collided with a vehicle in LaPorte County just one day earlier.

The LaPorte County Sheriff’s office said the incident happened on US 20 near Wilhelm Road, where they found a large wild turkey lodged in the windshield of a 2016 GMC Yukon.

The vehicle was being driven by a family who was visiting the University of Notre Dame following their teenage son’s acceptance.

“They had just finished visiting Notre Dame and were in the process of driving back to O’Hare International Airport in their rental vehicle,” police said in a release.

The family suffered minor cuts from the glass and refused medical treatment at the scene.

“While vehicle versus deer crashes are common place, it is very rare to see a vehicle strike a turkey,” police said in a statement.

Authorities noted, however, that mating season has begun and, during this time, more turkeys are spotted close to roadways.