These 38 Illinois Hospitals Are Some of the Safest in America: Report | NBC Chicago
    Illinois is home to 38 of the safest hospitals in the nation, according to a new report from a national healthcare nonprofit.

    The Leapfrog Group, founded in 2000, produces an annual report listing the safest hospitals in the country by soliciting data from hospitals across the United States.

    "The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey collects and transparently reports hospital performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions," the nonprofit's website reads. "The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog’s other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections."

    Leapfrog says the survey is completed by more than 1,800 hospitals annually.

    "Every measure is continually reviewed by volunteer expert panels, and we employ an intensive desk review and data verification process to ensure the integrity of our data," Leapfrog says.

    The 38 hospitals included in the report:

    Advocate BroMenn Medical Center, Normal

    Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Downers Grove

    Advocate Sherman Hospital, Elgin

    Alton Memorial Hospital, Alton

    Amita Health Adventist Medical Center Hinsdale, Hinsdale

    Amita Health Adventist Medical Center La Grange, La Grange

    Amita Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, Elk Grove Village

    Amita Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates, Hoffman Estates

    Blessing Hospital, Quincy

    Centegra Hospital – McHenry, McHenry

    Centegra Hospital – Woodstock, Woodstock

    Elmhurst Memorial Hospital, Elmhurst

    Good Samaritan Hospital, Mount Vernon

    Graham Hospital, Canton

    Harrisburg Medical Center, Harrisburg

    HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital, Breese

    Kishwaukee Hospital, DeKalb

    Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, Carbondale

    Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Winfield

    Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital, Geneva

    OSF St. James – John W. Albrecht Medical Center

    OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington

    OSF St. Mary Medical Center, Galesburg

    OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Ottawa

    Presence Resurrection Medical Center, Chicago

    Presence St. Joseph Hospital, Chicago

    Presence Sts. Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, Chicago

    Richland Memorial Hospital, Olney

    Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee

    Rush Oak Park Hospital, Oak Park

    Rush University Medical Center, Chicago

    Rush-Copley Medical Center, Aurora

    St. Anthony Hospital, Chicago

    Silver Cross Hospital, New Lenox

    St. Mary's Hospital Centralia Illinois, Centralia

    UnityPoint Health – Methodist, Peoria

    University of Chicago Medical Center, Chicago

    West Suburban Medical Center, Oak Park

      To read the entire study and detailed scores of each individual hospital, see them here

      Published 2 hours ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

