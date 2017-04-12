Illinois is home to 38 of the safest hospitals in the nation, according to a new report from a national healthcare nonprofit.
The Leapfrog Group, founded in 2000, produces an annual report listing the safest hospitals in the country by soliciting data from hospitals across the United States.
"The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey collects and transparently reports hospital performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions," the nonprofit's website reads. "The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog’s other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections."
Leapfrog says the survey is completed by more than 1,800 hospitals annually.
"Every measure is continually reviewed by volunteer expert panels, and we employ an intensive desk review and data verification process to ensure the integrity of our data," Leapfrog says.
The 38 hospitals included in the report:
Advocate BroMenn Medical Center, Normal
Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Downers Grove
Advocate Sherman Hospital, Elgin
Alton Memorial Hospital, Alton
Amita Health Adventist Medical Center Hinsdale, Hinsdale
Amita Health Adventist Medical Center La Grange, La Grange
Amita Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, Elk Grove Village
Amita Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates, Hoffman Estates
Blessing Hospital, Quincy
Centegra Hospital – McHenry, McHenry
Centegra Hospital – Woodstock, Woodstock
Elmhurst Memorial Hospital, Elmhurst
Good Samaritan Hospital, Mount Vernon
Graham Hospital, Canton
Harrisburg Medical Center, Harrisburg
HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital, Breese
Kishwaukee Hospital, DeKalb
Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, Carbondale
Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Winfield
Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital, Geneva
OSF St. James – John W. Albrecht Medical Center
OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington
OSF St. Mary Medical Center, Galesburg
OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Ottawa
Presence Resurrection Medical Center, Chicago
Presence St. Joseph Hospital, Chicago
Presence Sts. Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, Chicago
Richland Memorial Hospital, Olney
Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee
Rush Oak Park Hospital, Oak Park
Rush University Medical Center, Chicago
Rush-Copley Medical Center, Aurora
St. Anthony Hospital, Chicago
Silver Cross Hospital, New Lenox
St. Mary's Hospital Centralia Illinois, Centralia
UnityPoint Health – Methodist, Peoria
University of Chicago Medical Center, Chicago
West Suburban Medical Center, Oak Park
To read the entire study and detailed scores of each individual hospital, see them here.