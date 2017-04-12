Illinois is home to 38 of the safest hospitals in the nation, according to a new report from a national healthcare nonprofit.

The Leapfrog Group, founded in 2000, produces an annual report listing the safest hospitals in the country by soliciting data from hospitals across the United States.

"The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey collects and transparently reports hospital performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions," the nonprofit's website reads. "The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog’s other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections."

Leapfrog says the survey is completed by more than 1,800 hospitals annually.

"Every measure is continually reviewed by volunteer expert panels, and we employ an intensive desk review and data verification process to ensure the integrity of our data," Leapfrog says.

The 38 hospitals included in the report:

Advocate BroMenn Medical Center, Normal

Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Downers Grove

Advocate Sherman Hospital, Elgin

Alton Memorial Hospital, Alton

Amita Health Adventist Medical Center Hinsdale, Hinsdale

Amita Health Adventist Medical Center La Grange, La Grange

Amita Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, Elk Grove Village

Amita Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates, Hoffman Estates

Blessing Hospital, Quincy

Centegra Hospital – McHenry, McHenry

Centegra Hospital – Woodstock, Woodstock

Elmhurst Memorial Hospital, Elmhurst

Good Samaritan Hospital, Mount Vernon

Graham Hospital, Canton

Harrisburg Medical Center, Harrisburg

HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital, Breese

Kishwaukee Hospital, DeKalb

Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, Carbondale

Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Winfield

Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital, Geneva

OSF St. James – John W. Albrecht Medical Center

OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington

OSF St. Mary Medical Center, Galesburg

OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Ottawa

Presence Resurrection Medical Center, Chicago

Presence St. Joseph Hospital, Chicago

Presence Sts. Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, Chicago

Richland Memorial Hospital, Olney

Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee

Rush Oak Park Hospital, Oak Park

Rush University Medical Center, Chicago

Rush-Copley Medical Center, Aurora

St. Anthony Hospital, Chicago

Silver Cross Hospital, New Lenox

St. Mary's Hospital Centralia Illinois, Centralia

UnityPoint Health – Methodist, Peoria

University of Chicago Medical Center, Chicago

West Suburban Medical Center, Oak Park

To read the entire study and detailed scores of each individual hospital, see them here.