Cubs Prospect Andreoli Helps Lead Italy to Comeback Win Over Mexico
Cubs Prospect Andreoli Helps Lead Italy to Comeback Win Over Mexico

It may not have been as monumental as the Chicago Cubs' World Series comeback over the Cleveland Indians, but Italy's comeback over Mexico on Thursday night did feature a Cubs prospect making the game's biggest play

By James Neveau

    Miguel Tovar/Getty Images
    Players of Italy celebrates after defeating Mexico during the World Baseball Classic Pool D Game 1 between Italy and Mexico at Panamericano Stadium on March 09, 2017 in Zapopan, Mexico.

    The Chicago Cubs won’t play a meaningful game until early April, but clearly their winning ways rubbed off on one of their prospects as he was a late-inning hero for Italy on Thursday night.

    That prospect is outfielder John Andreoli, who is representing Italy in the World Baseball Classic. Going into the bottom of the ninth inning, Italy trailed Mexico 9-5 before a raucous crowd, but the Italians were bound and determined to spoil the party.

    After Brandon Nimmo drove in a run to make it a 9-8 game, Andreoli stepped up to the plate and slashed a shot at Mexican second baseman Luis Urias. The ball skipped off the artificial turf, bounced past Urias, and two runs scored to give Italy an improbable victory:

    The victory gives Italy a leg up in Group D play, as it puts them in the driver’s seat to potentially secure a bid into the second round of the tournament. Meanwhile, Mexico is put into a tough spot, as they’ll likely have to beat both Puerto Rico (and Cubs star Javier Baez) and Venezuela to move into the next round.

    Italy's John Andreoli advances to third on a base hit by teammate Brandon Nimmo as Chicago Cubs Tommy La Stella makes the catch during the third inning of a exhibition game, Tuesday, March 7, 2017, in Mesa, Arizona.
    Photo credit: AP Photo/Matt York

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 56 minutes ago

