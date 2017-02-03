Andersonville's Swedish Bakery Closing After 88 Years

After nearly 90 years of operation, Andersonville's popular Swedish Bakery is closing its doors. (Published 36 minutes ago)

After nearly 90 years of operation, Andersonville's popular Swedish Bakery is closing its doors.

The bakery, which began selling its sweet rolls in 1929, will cease making its famous breads, cakes and pastries on Feb. 28.

"Changing times have dictated an honest evaluation of our business," the company said in a recent Facebook post. "Based on that review, it is time to call a close and exit the stage."

Dennis Stanton, Swedish Bakery's operations officer, said the bakery will consider selling its recipes after the storefront closes, according to the Chicago Tribune.

"With our thanks and gratitude for years of patronage and support from all of our generations of customers, businesses, and neighbors," added the company's post, "We are bidding a fond farewell."