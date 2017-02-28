People have been lining up since 2 a.m. at Swedish Bakery in Andersonville waiting for paczkis on this Fat Tuesday. This Fat Tuesday is the last day of business at the Swedish Bakery. Susan Carlson reports.

Hundreds Line Up in Andersonville for Swedish Bakery's Final Opening on Fat Tuesday

Customers began lining up as early as 2 a.m. Tuesday to purchase paczkis from Swedish Bakery in celebration for Fat Tuesday -- and the bakery’s last day of business.

The family-owned shop announced it was closing its doors after 88 years of business in Chicago's Andersonville neighborhood.

“It was a business decision,” owner Dennis Stanton said, “basically we were looking at the investments we would need to make to be competitive going forward.”

Many consider the bakery a staple of the community, and several customers waiting in line shared fond memories about the bakery.

Nancy Telling, a customer in line, said she had memories of coming to the bakery every year with her grandparents, who emigrated from Sweden.

“I don't know what we'll do now," Telling said. "My grandparents are gone. My mom's gone, but I've carried the tradition on and my children love the Swedish foods. It's a very sad day."

On their website, Swedish Bakery offered a goodbye to customers.

"With our thanks and gratitude for years of patronage and support from all of our generations of customers, businesses, and neighbors, we are bidding a fond farewell," the message read.

The bakery will close its doors permanently at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.