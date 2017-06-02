Diana Rauner officially broke ground to begin renovations at the Illinois Executive Mansion Friday, providing an inside look at the planned changes to the iconic building. Joined by Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder and other community leaders, Rauner said she is "thrilled to begin major renovations and cannot wait to reopen this spectacular building the public next year." The renovations are expected to cost an estimated $15 million, but will not involve the use of state taxpayer money. Construction is expected to last one year, with the mansion slated to open in time for Illinois' 2018 Bicentennial festivities. Take a look at renderings for the planned renovations below.