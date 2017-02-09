An American Airlines plane from Ohio was diverted to St. Louis for a “security check” Thursday morning.

According to a spokesperson for Lambert-St. Louis Airport, American Airliens Flight 534 from Columbus to to Phoenix made an unscheduled landing at the airport after a “security issue,” NBC affiliate KSDK reports.

The 118 passengers and crew were taken off the plane and a terminal while authorities sweeped the plane, a statement from the airport read.

Footage from the airport showed crews moving baggage from the plane to the tarmac. Several emergency vehicles were also at the scene.

The airport tweeted it was “assisting in a security check of an American Airlines aircraft.”

“Airport is fully operational,” the tweet read.

NBC Columbus affiliate WCMH-TV reported an FBI official in St. Louis confirmed the agency responded to the scene for “some kind of threat.”

American Airlines reportedly said in a statement the security check was being performed “out of an abundance of caution.”

“We hope to have our passengers on their way soon,” the statement read.

Around 10:30 a.m., the aircraft was cleared to move and no credible security threat was found, officials said.

The passengers and crew were expected to re-board the plane and continue to their initial destination.