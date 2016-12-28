An American Airlines plane made an emergency landing at O’Hare International Airport Wednesday afternoon due to hydraulic problems, officials said.

American Airlines Flight 1855 from Charlotte to Minneapolis was diverted to O'Hare Airport and landed safely around 4:15 p.m., according to the Chicago Fire Department and the Department of Aviation.

American Airlines said an indicator light in the cockpit reported a possible mechanical issue. The Chicago Fire Department reported "hydraulic problems."

Further information wasn’t immediately available.

