A statewide Amber Alert was issued in Indiana for a missing 15-year-old girl who is believed to be abducted.

Gary Police issued the alert saying the child was last seen Monday in Gary and "is believed to be in extreme danger."

Chastinea Reeves is described as a black female, standing 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a grey t-shirt and black jeans.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Gary Police Department at 1-888-58AMBER or call 911.