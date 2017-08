Illinoisans got out their cameras, telescopes and glasses as a total solar eclipse crossed the United States from coast to coast for the first time in 99 years on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. The path of totality, which lasted an hour and a half on land, passed through the Midwest, reaching Carbondale and bringing incredible views across the state. See NBC 5 viewer photos from around the area. Send yours to isee@nbcchicago.com.