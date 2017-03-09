Alshon Jeffery Signs One-Year Contract With Eagles

The Chicago Bears will be looking for a new star wide receiver next season, as Alshon Jeffery has elected to leave the team in free agency.

Jeffery, who was drafted by the Bears in 2012, has signed a one-year contract with the Philadelphia Eagles, the team announced Thursday as NFL free agency opened.

The deal was first reported as close by ESPN's Josina Anderson, and Jeffery confirmed his decision to sign a contract with the Eagles in a phone call with her. According to Anderson and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Jeffery's deal with the Eagles is worth $14 million for the 2017 season.

The Bears recently decided not to sign Jeffery to a franchise tag contract, which would have paid him around $17 million for the coming season. That decision allowed him to become a free agent, and now he'll practice his trade in the rough-and-tumble NFC East.

With Jeffery's departure, the Bears will now look to in-house weapons like Kevin White, and will likely explore the free agent market for other receivers as NFL free agency begins.

We'll have more on this story as it develops.