Alshon Jeffery Makes Bold Guarantee Following Bears Loss

The Chicago Bears have missed the playoffs for the last six consecutive seasons, but despite questions about what the team’s future holds after another awful loss on Sunday, one of the team’s star players made a bold prediction about 2017.

That player is wide receiver Alshon Jeffery, who will be going into the offseason wondering whether he will be with the Bears next season. Despite those concerns, Jeffery didn’t mince words when discussing what he felt the future held for the team.

“I guarantee you we are going to win the Super Bowl next year,” Jeffery told the media in the locker room following a 38-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Jeffery’s confidence is admirable, but the obstacles facing the Bears are formidable. Not only do they have questions at the quarterback position, as there have been rumblings that the team will move on from Jay Cutler, but they also have an atrocious secondary, question marks on their offensive line, and a coaching staff that just oversaw the team’s worst record since the NFL schedule expanded to 16 games during the 1970’s.

Fortunately for the Bears, they will own a top-five draft pick in the NFL Draft in the spring, and they will have plenty of salary cap space as they look to address any shortcomings on their roster.