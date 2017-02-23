A Chicago alderman and an Illinois State Police official pumped gas for patrons at a South Side station Thursday afternoon to raise cash to help replace worn out police body armor.

Ald. Matt O’Shea, 19th, and Illinois State Police Director Leo Schmitz filled up tanks at the city’s last full-service gas station. Kean Gas Station, 2632 W. 11th ST., donated five cents per gallon sold to the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation’s Get Behind the Vest program. The funds were matched by Beverly Bank and Trust, Athletex Sports and Ortho Physical Therapy in Oak Lawn for a total of 15 cents per gallon purchased.

O’Shea will host his third annual Get Behind the Vest pancake breakfast Sunday at St. John Fisher School’s Kane Hall from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Beverly, Mt. Greenwood and Morgan Park neighborhoods are home to thousands of active and retired Chicago police officers, according to a news release.

Get Behind the Vest raises funds to replaced outdated and heavily-worn body armor for Chicago police officers.

For more information visit go to www.getbehindthevest.org.