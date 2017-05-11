After a war of words over Chicago Public Schools funding, Gov. Bruce Rauner and Mayor Rahm Emanuel will stand together Thursday to announce hundreds of jobs coming to the South Side of the city. Emily Florez reports.

After War of Words, Rauner and Emanuel to Stand Together for Jobs Announcement

After a war of words over Chicago Public Schools funding, Gov. Bruce Rauner and Mayor Rahm Emanuel will stand together Thursday to announce hundreds of jobs coming to the South Side of the city.

The two are slated to announce the expansion of a Flex-N-Gate facility that’s expected to create at least 300 new manufacturing jobs.

Flex-N-Gate manufactures a variety of automotive parts, including bumpers and radiators.

Thursday’s announcement is common ground for Emanuel and Rauner after a lengthy, public vocal battle between the two.

“The state of Illinois has to do the most fundamental. Pass a budget, balanced budget, fully fund education. We are seeing the consequences of a governor who has never ever in his entire 22 months as governor once introduced a budget,” Emanuel said.

Rauner’s spokesman released a statement Wednesday saying, in part, “Instead of pointing fingers… CPS officials and the Mayor should be here in Springfield demanding that the comptroller prioritize our schools.”

The Thursday announcement is scheduled to be made at 1:45 p.m.