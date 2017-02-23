After seven people, including a pregnant woman, were fatally shot in Chicago Wednesday, President Donald Trump demanded to know “what is going on there?” and insisted “Chicago needs help!” on Twitter.

The tweet was sent almost exactly one month after the president announced he would “send in the Feds!” if Chicago did not fix the unyielding violence it has grappled with for so long.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said at the beginning of February that the president should “just send them.”

"Send more FBI, DEA, ATF agents," Emanuel said during a news conference. "We don't have to talk about it anymore. Just send them."

Cook County Commissioner Richard Boykin also solicited Attorney General Jeff Sessions asking for more federal money and boots on the ground to combat violence in Chicago.

“We must send a signal to these gang members and we must dismantle the gangs—bottom line,” Boykin said. “We must dismantle them. But we also must bring resources in terms of job training and jobs.”

Chicago police did not immediately respond to request for comment on the president’s tweet.

Supt. Eddie Johnson has said previously, echoing Emanuel’s responses, that the department would welcome federal assistance.

The president tweeted moments later that he was looking forward to a "big interview" with businessman Henry Kravis at the Business Council of Washington.