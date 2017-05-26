Actress Sophia Bush Leaving 'Chicago PD': Report

New hits and old favorites are coming back to NBC's fall schedule, with "Will & Grace" making a return to the small screen, as well as "Great News," "This is Us," and "Timeless."

'This is Us,' 'Will & Grace,' 'Law & Order' Return to NBC

After a Season 4 finale that left fans questioning, it appears Sophia Bush won’t be continuing her role on the hit show “Chicago PD," according to multiple reports.

Bush, who has played Det. Erin Linsday in the last four seasons of the NBC show, has not only starred in the series since Season 1, but her character has also appeared on “Chicago Med,” “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago Justice,” and “Law & Order: SVU.”

News of her departure from the show was first reported by Deadline.

The season 4 finale of "Chicago PD" hinted at Bush’s departure, ending with Linsday preparing to leave Chicago for a job in New York. Still, the cliffhanger ending left many questioning.

“Chicago PD” was recently renewed by NBC, which announced the show will remain on the fall 2017-18 schedule, airing Wednesdays at 10 p.m. It was not clear if Bush’s character would appear at all during the upcoming season.

"Chicago Justice” was the only show in the “One Chicago” group not included in the order for next season — but Robert Greenblatt, NBC entertainment chairman, said that doesn't necessarily mean it’s dead.