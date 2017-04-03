AT&T Outage Affecting Business Customers

AT&T is working to correct an outage felt by business voice customers nationwide.

Downdetector.com reports AT&T outages in Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio, Los Angeles, Miami, St. Louis, Chicago, New York and more than 300 other locations.

"We are aware of an issue affecting some of our business voice customers. We apologize to our affected customers and are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible," AT&T said in a statement.

While a direct connection has not been confirmed, several area businesses and agencies are reporting a loss of phone service including the City of Euless and the NTTA.

The cause of the outage is not known and the timeline for a repair has not been given.