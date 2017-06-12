ALDI Coupon Appearing on Facebook is Fake, Company Says | NBC Chicago
ALDI Coupon Appearing on Facebook is Fake, Company Says

The latest warning is one of more than a half-dozen alerts from ALDI notifying customers of the reoccuring scam

    That ALDI coupon you've been seeing on Facebook could very well be fake. 

    The grovery chain has once again warned shoppers that a coupon advertising $75 off in celebration of its 103rd anniversary is not real. 

    "This was not authorized by ALDI," the chain tweeted. "ALDI does not issue electronic coupons. Sorry for the confusion."

    It's one of more than a half-dozen times ALDI has notified customers of the reoccuring scam.

    In March, the company said it was again alerting USA fans about the fake coupon.

    "We’re working on fixing the situation, so if you’d like to help us out and spread the news, feel free to share this post. We’re sorry for the confusion," a page on ALDI USA's Facebook page read.

    Similar posts by the company were shared in October, August, July and even May 2016. 

    It's not the first fake coupon to pop up on the social media platform. 

    Earlier this year, scammers targeted online shoppers for Mother's Day with coupons promising big savings from stores like Target, Best Buy, Walmart and Kohl's. 

    Anyone with questions on coupons from ALDI is encouraged to contact the company's customer service team.

    Published 49 minutes ago

