94-Year-Old Woman Critically Injured in Apartment Fire

A 94-year-old woman was injured in an apartment fire early Wednesday morning on Chicago’s South Side.

Chicago firefighters responded to the Gresham neighborhood home in the 7600 block of South Union around 1:30 a.m., officials said. The woman was able to get out of the burning home on her own before being transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

The location of the home near West 76th Street and South Union Avenue appeared to be tricky for firefighters to easily access water to subdue the blaze, as crews were seen running their hoses down an entire block. Union Avenue is a one-way street that is undergoing construction, but further information was not immediately made available.

Fire officials said they believe the fire started in the basement, but the specific cause of the blaze and additional information on if there were other residents living in the home has not been released.