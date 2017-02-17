Get ready to finally peel yourself off of that bar stool you’ve been stuck on since the ‘90s—Zima is making a comeback to coolers in the U.S.

Zima was discontinued in America in 2008, according to Crain’s, but its Chicago-based producer says it’s returning after the success of MillerCoor’s Henry’s Hard Soda line.

"If you're one of the zillion fans who have missed Zima, the answer should be clear," MillerCoors said in a statement.

Murmurs of the fabled ‘90s-era malt liquor, with its quirky and memorable commercials, began last fall, Crain’s reports, compounded by a MillerCoors Michigan distributor posting a photo of the beverage on Instagram.

Zima is expected to be back in stores and watering holes sometime this year, according to Crain’s.

The company aims to compete with other hard sodas and lemonades.