A 9-year-old girl in Hobart, IN was shot and killed on Saturday night when a gun her father was showing her accidentally went off. Now the girl’s family, and those in the community that knew her, are mourning her tragic loss. NBC 5’s Trina Orlando reports.

A 9-year-old girl in Hobart, IN was accidentally shot and killed Saturday night, and now the community is mourning her sudden and tragic loss.

The 9-year-old, identified as Olivia Hummel by police, was killed when a gun her father was showing her accidentally went off, striking her in the head, police said. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

“You would think that people would realize that they shouldn’t have guns in the house, especially loaded guns, around kids,” Hummel’s neighbor Patricia Peterson said. “I’m very sad for the family, and I hope they get some peace.”

Hobart’s Joan Martin Elementary School, where Hummel went, will be open on Monday for students to grieve, and the superintendent of schools wrote a statement in response to the tragedy.

“Our hearts are saddened and oh so heavy by the loss of Olivia,” Dr. Peggy Buffington said in the statement. “She will always be a precious memory for those who knew her because she was adorable and filled with such joy.”

Olivia’s soccer club, the Hobart Youth Soccer Club, and which her father is an assistant coach for, also released a statement.

“He is a good man and loves his kids greatly. Our hearts are with the family,” Hobart Soccer Club Board of Directors member Tanya Meagher said.

The little girl’s father was brought in for questioning, but no charges have been filed, according to police.