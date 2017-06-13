9 Chicago Spots Among Best Casual Restaurants in America

Nine Chicago restaurants were named on The Daily Meal's annual list of the 101 Best Casual Restaurants in America. A companion list to its "best restaurants" list, this one looks at spots where two people can "fill themselves up and get out for less than $50, excluding tip and alcohol." These restaurants can be considered "destinations," The Daily Meal writes, and have "a proven reputation and longevity" as well as a "comfortable and relaxed ambiance."



"From hot dog shacks to taco joints, from neighborhood hangouts to legendary barbecue spots, these are amazing restaurants where price is no barrier to entry and you'll feel right at home in jeans."



The top spot belongs to Katz's Delicatessen in New York City, but Chicago will be pleased at some of its time-tested foodie spots getting this national hat-tip.

