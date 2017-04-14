Chicago police say nine cars have been stolen, most of had their keys left inside them, near Midway Airport last month. All of the cars were reported stolen across two weeks near Midway Airport.

According to a community alert from police, the cars were stolen:

• at 5:50 a.m. March 15 in the 5000 block of South Keating Avenue

• at 3 a.m. March 16 in the 5100 block of South La Crosse Avenue

• at 7:20 a.m. March 21 in the 5100 block of South Kenneth Avenue

• at 6:25 a.m. March 22 in the 5000 block of South Kostner Avenue

• at 3:15 p.m. March 23 in the 4900 block of South Pulaski Road

• at 7 p.m. March 23 in the 5000 block of South Kolin Avenue

• at 4 a.m. March 24 in the 5100 block of West 55th Street

• at 7 a.m. March 24 in the 4800 block of South Lawler Avenue

• at 6:30 a.m. March 28 in the 5000 block of South Lawler Avenue