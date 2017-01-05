87th Annual Chicago Boat Show Sets Sail in January

Does the frigid weather have you dreaming of a warm day on the lake?

Well you’re in luck, the 8th Annual Chicago Boat, RV and Strictly Sail Show begins Jan. 11 at McCormick Place and lasts through Jan. 15.

“It’s a perfect time to think about boating—are you kidding me?” says manager Keith Ogulnick.

Dates and times for the boat show are as follows:

Wednesday

2:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Thursday

11:00 AM - 8:00 PM

Friday

11:00 AM - 8:00 PM

Saturday

10:00 AM - 8:00 PM

Sunday

10:00 AM - 5:00 PM

The boat show offers food and drinks in addition to its more than 600 boats and 100 RVs.