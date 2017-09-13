An 80-year-old woman was robbed in broad daylight in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood Tuesday by two boys, one of whom may have been as young as 12 years old, police said.

The woman was walking on the sidewalk just after 5:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Altgeld when authorities said two males knocked her into the bushes and stole her purse.

One suspect was believed to be between the ages of 15 and 21 and a second suspect was estimated to be between 12 and 16 years old, police said.

The woman was not injured during the incident. Area North detectives are investigating.