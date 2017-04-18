8-Year-Old Suspected in Michigan Toddler’s Death: Report

An 8-year-old girl may be responsible for the death of a 1-year-old boy at a Michigan day care facility, authorities say, according to the Detroit Free Press.

The boy, Korey Brown, was found unresponsive in a playpen when his mother, Bryanna Reasonover, arrived to pick him up along with two other children Friday in Muskegon, the Free Press reports.

Muskegon Police Chief Jeffrey Lewis reportedly said the children were left unsupervised for an unknown period of time when Korey began crying. According the newspaper’s reporting, Korey may have begun crying when the 8-year-old child stepped on him. Lewis reportedly said that might have killed the boy.

Four other kids were being cared for in the home at the time of the boy’s death. The children range in age from 1 to 8 years old. Police say a 5-year-old is their main witness.

According to the Free Press, Lewis said Korey’s body had no apparent signs of injury—but Reasonover told the paper she saw bites and bruises on the toddler’s face.

"It's very frustrating to not know what happened, to know that he was suffering when all he probably wanted was his mommy," Reasonover told the newspaper.

No official cause of death has been released and the 8-year-old was being interviewed by police, the Free Press reports.