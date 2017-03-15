After running the Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle on April 2, you're bound to be hungry. Here are seven places to chow down after the race that you can walk to from Grant Park - even with sore legs.
1. The Scout Waterhouse & Kitchen
Located at 1301 S. Wabash Ave., the Scout will be hosting the Shamrock Shuffle Official After Party from 2 p.m. until 1 a.m. Runners will receive a drink ticket attached to their bib number that can be used for one Michelob ULTRA. Additional drink tickets are available for purchase at the Health & Fitness Expo or at the Post-Race Party.
2. Villains Bar
Located at 730 S. Clark St., Villains will be offering a 15% discount for Shamrock Shuffle participants.
3. Cafecito
26 E. Congress Parkway
4. The Gage
24 S. Michigan Ave.
5. Park Grill
11 N. Michigan Ave.
6. Acanto
18 S. Michigan Ave.
1112 S. Wabash Ave.