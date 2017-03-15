After running the Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle on April 2, you're bound to be hungry. Here are seven places to chow down after the race that you can walk to from Grant Park - even with sore legs.

1. The Scout Waterhouse & Kitchen

Located at 1301 S. Wabash Ave., the Scout will be hosting the Shamrock Shuffle Official After Party from 2 p.m. until 1 a.m. Runners will receive a drink ticket attached to their bib number that can be used for one Michelob ULTRA. Additional drink tickets are available for purchase at the Health & Fitness Expo or at the Post-Race Party. A post shared by The Scout Waterhouse & Kitchen (@thescoutchi) on Mar 11, 2017 at 11:35am PST

2. Villains Bar

Located at 730 S. Clark St., Villains will be offering a 15% discount for Shamrock Shuffle participants. A post shared by Villains Chicago (@villainschi) on Mar 9, 2017 at 9:10am PST

3. Cafecito

26 E. Congress Parkway A post shared by Cafecito (@cafecitochicago) on Mar 31, 2016 at 3:02pm PDT

4. The Gage

24 S. Michigan Ave. A post shared by The Gage (@thegagechicago) on Feb 18, 2017 at 9:05am PST

5. Park Grill

11 N. Michigan Ave. A post shared by Park Grill at Millennium Park (@parkgrillmp) on Mar 11, 2017 at 12:01pm PST

6. Acanto

18 S. Michigan Ave. A post shared by Acanto (@acantochicago) on Feb 20, 2017 at 2:39pm PST

7. Eleven City Diner

1112 S. Wabash Ave.