7 Places to Eat Within Walking Distance of the Shamrock Shuffle
2016 Bank of America Chicago Marathon

2016 Bank of America Chicago Marathon

Your go-to resource for everything marathon

7 Places to Eat Within Walking Distance of the Shamrock Shuffle

    After running the Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle on April 2, you're bound to be hungry. Here are seven places to chow down after the race that you can walk to from Grant Park - even with sore legs. 

    1. The Scout Waterhouse & Kitchen

    Located at 1301 S. Wabash Ave., the Scout will be hosting the Shamrock Shuffle Official After Party from 2 p.m. until 1 a.m. Runners will receive a drink ticket attached to their bib number that can be used for one Michelob ULTRA. Additional drink tickets are available for purchase at the Health & Fitness Expo or at the Post-Race Party.

    2. Villains Bar

    Located at 730 S. Clark St., Villains will be offering a 15% discount for Shamrock Shuffle participants.

    3. Cafecito

    26 E. Congress Parkway

     

    4. The Gage 

    24 S. Michigan Ave.

     

    5. Park Grill 

    11 N. Michigan Ave.

    6. Acanto 

    18 S. Michigan Ave.

     

    7. Eleven City Diner 

    1112 S. Wabash Ave.

