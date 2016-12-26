2 Dead, 5 Hurt in Mass Shooting on Christmas Day in Chicago

Seven people were shot, two of them fatally, in a mass shooting during a Christmas party in Chicago Sunday. Susan Carlson reports. (Published 3 hours ago)

Seven people were shot, two of them fatally, in a mass shooting during a Christmas party in Chicago Sunday.

According to police, the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. near 86th Street and Maryland in the city’s East Chatham neighborhood.

According to authorities the victims were on a porch in the area when a man wearing a grey hoodie walked out of an alley and opened fire.

An 18-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and a 21-year-old man shot in the back was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he later died, police said.

A 35-year-old man who suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition.

A fourth person, whose age was not immediately known, was taken to John. H. Stroger Jr. Hospital of Cook County in critical condition along with a 27-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman who were both shot in their legs and listed in stable condition.

A 39-year-old man also took himself to Roseland Hospital with a gunshot wound to the foot. He was last listed in good condition, according to officials.

No one was in custody for the shooting as of Monday morning. Area South Detectives are investigating.

"This is a business area, hopefully the cameras that are east of here can give police an image of the perpetrator that came through that alley," said community activist Andrew Holmes.

The shooting was one of several in the city in what has been a violent holiday weekend. As of early Monday morning, 41 people were shot, 11 fatally, making the Christmas weekend more violent than last year.