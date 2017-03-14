7 Hospitalized in 35-Car Pileup on Kennedy Expressway

An accident during icy conditions set off a chain-reaction of collisions involving more than 30 cars on the Kennedy Expressway late Monday. NBC 5's Lauren Petty reports.

At least 35 cars were involved in a massive pileup on the Kennedy Expressway Monday night, police said.

The chain-reaction crash happened at about 10:15 p.m. night between Division Street and North Avenue on the inbound express lanes.

Chicago firefighters rushed seven people to area hospitals, including a 39-year-old man who was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition. Pileup on Kennedy Expressway

The six others had suffered minor injuries, according to Illinois State Police. Three men, ages 40 to 62, and a 28-year-old woman were treated at Rush Hospital. Two other men, ages 26 and 27, were taken to St. Mary’s of Nazareth.

At least 23 others refused treatment on the scene, police said.

It took more than three hours for officials to clear the damaged cars – including taxis, Uber vehicles, minivans, and even an Illinois State Police cruiser – from the inbound Kennedy Expressway lanes. The state trooper was not injured in the crash, police said.

The accident scene was finally cleared at 2 a.m. Tuesday, officials said.

Prior to the accident, the National Weather Service issued a Lake Effect Snow Warning that began in the area at 7 p.m., warning of icy roads and areas of low visibility that will make travel very hazardous.

Illinois State Police confirmed the cause of the crash was weather-related, stemming from the slick conditions.

One driver involved in the accident told NBC 5 his car slid for about 100 yards and “just could not stop.”

"We were all going too fast," he said. "I don't know if the express lanes should have been open."

The snow is expected to continue throughout the day Tuesday, with the Lake Effect Snow Warning remaining in effect for drivers until 4 p.m.