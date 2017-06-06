Seven people, including two firefighters, were hospitalized late Monday night after a Hazmat situation at a northwest suburban warehouse.

Streamwood police said officials responded to a fire alarm just after 11 p.m. at 1109 East Lake St., where employees at the Chiquita Fresh Express warehouse told them there was a chemical leak.

Fire officials confirmed there was an ammonia leak, according to Police Chief Chris Clark, who noted the plant has a large refrigeration system that operates on ammonia. A large amount of that had leaked from damage into an evaporation unit.

Just after midnight, the situation was elevated to a Level 2 Hazmat.

The building was evacuated and five people, plus two firefighters, were transported to St. Alexis Medical Center in Hoffman Estates in good condition.

Crews wearing Hazmat suits could be seen inspecting the warehouse and taking readings. Authorities said they were in the process of ventilating the warehouse as of early Tuesday morning.



