Seven vehicles, including a dump truck, were involved in an accident on the Dan Ryan Expressway Friday sending 11 people to the hospital and leaving all inbound lanes blocked, authorities said.

Five other people refused treatment at the scene near 77th Street and the expressway about 2 p.m. Traffic was being at 76th Street.

Illinois State Police, fire and emergency responders were on scene.

This is a breaking news story, check back for details.